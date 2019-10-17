He’s 19 but his girlfriend was 15, police said. He’s now in jail

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A 19-year-old Key West man was jailed after police said he had sex with his 15-year-old girlfriend.

Abraham Amado Acosta never forced himself on the girl, according to the fiancée of the girl’s father.

The dad called police once he identified Acosta from a recent police booking photo and told police the pair have been together at least since April, the arrest report states.

Instead, police say Acosta chose to have a relationship with a girl who is legally too young to consent to sex.

The girl’s father said he punished his daughter by taking away her cellphone and internet privileges.

Acosta was arrested on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior for engaging in sexual activity with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. In Florida, the age of consent is 18.

In August, he was arrested for having a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and having a concealed firearm, police said.

On Thursday, Acosta was still in the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.