South Florida loves PubSubs. Now you can flaunt your love with Publix-themed clothes.

South Florida is synonymous with a lot of things. Cafecito. Croquetas. Traffic. And something else that’s often on people’s minds, especially at lunchtime — and it’s getting its own clothing line: Publix Subs.

This week, Publix released a new line of clothing and accessories on its Publix Store website that features “PubSub” themes and tributes to the Florida-based supermarket.

From shirts to pants to sweaters, the supermarket is selling an assortment of themed items. Some shirts, sweaters and pants are designed with graphics of PubSubs. T-shirts and hoodies feature the popular combo, “Chicken Tender Sub, Sweet Tea & Sprinkle Cookie.”

For those of us who primarily wear sandals, or chancletas, everywhere, Publix is selling a pair just for us.

If your home decor needs some sprucing, the supermarket is also selling a throw pillow that says, “Dreaming of Buy One Get One.”

Looking for a more discreet way to show your Publix love? The site also sells socks and a fanny pack called the “PubSub Sack.”

The items are being sold from $9.95 to $29.95.

So if you see Publix shoppers who have donned “PubSub” themed sweaters, shirts and pants, you know where to get your own.