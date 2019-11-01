Two Keys men were caught with cocaine and heroin, police said.

Two Florida Keys men were caught with heroin, cocaine and an array of other drugs, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Raymond Wells, 33, and Steven Wayne McClelland, 39, both of Big Pine Key, were jailed at Stock Island Detention Center.

A search warrant was served at 29027 Magnolia Lane, which was listed as McClelland’s home, at 5:45 a.m. Thursday by the sheriff’s office Special Operations Unit, the SWAT team, the Key West Police Department Special Operations Unit, the DEA, the FBI and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

James Raymond Wells Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Five adults and one 6-year-old boy were at the home. The other three adults were not arrested, said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The boy was handed over to a family member later, police said.

Steven Wayne McClelland Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Wells was arrested on charges of trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, cocaine possession, three counts of possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

McClelland was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Police said Wells was in possession of 39 grams of cocaine, 15.5 grams of heroin, along with marijuana, MDMA, Valium, psychedelic mushrooms and opioid patches while McClelland had two grams of heroin, 1.3 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of marijuana and one round of .357 handgun ammunition.