It’s the last week before the Thanksgiving turkey rush. Here’s where the best deals are

Only one thing can compare to the madness that is Black Friday, when shoppers are on the brink of fighting each other for the best deals on the hottest items:

The Thanksgiving Turkey Rush.

For some reason, shoppers like to hold off on their turkey buying until the last days before Thanksgiving. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but trying to find the right prize and size two days before the big day is like winning the Lotto.

So, with the feast of all feasts coming on Nov. 28, this is how the turkey buying market is looking at your local grocery store.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s is giving their supermarket competitors a run for their money this holiday season as they roll out a head-turning promotion.

The membership-only wholesaler is offering a free Butterball turkey when a customer buys any three qualifying items. Yes, free.

The promotion lasts until Nov. 27 and the list of qualifying items contains more than 50 products from which to select But there is a catch.

All three items and the turkey have to be purchased on the same receipt, and the turkey you select can’t be over $20 or be organic. At BJ’s current price of turkey’s that means a 6-8 pound turkey can be chosen.

Another catch is that many of the companion items are $15 or more. Meaning, buying the turkey by itself would be cheaper than buying three things you may not really need.

According to BJ’s website, turkeys are being sold for $2.99 per lb.

If all you want is the best-priced turkey, you might want to consider some of the other stores on this list.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the mad dash for turkeys is already starting. Here is the best places to buy a cheap turkey this season. Miami Herald

Sam’s Cl ub

While Sam’s Club isn’t offering a free turkey, they are laying down a competitive price.

This membership-only wholesaler is offering a “Sam’s Exclusive” turkey for 99 cents a pound. If you’re thinking that sounds too good to be too true, you may be on to something. A cheap turkey could mean a lower quality turkey.

The turkey comes with a few caveats. First, it is a fresh turkey. This means that it has to be cooked and eaten within two-five days, or by the use by date which is usually not far off.

It is also a young turkey, meaning it lived less than year before slaughter. A young vs mature turkey is a preference decision, as it doesn’t affect taste.

Costco Wholesale

Costco, like Sam’s Club, isn’t offering special promotions, but does carry a low-priced bird.

This membership-only wholesaler will be selling its turkeys for 99 cents a pound. Much like Sam’s Club, and other turkey sellers on this list, it is a fresh turkey.

Whole Foods Market

Next up on our list we go from wholesale turkeys to “fancy” turkeys.

Like almost everything at Whole Foods, you can expect to be paying more than what you would somewhere else. Turkeys are no exception.

A regular whole turkey will cost you $2.49 per pound, while an organic bird will be $3.49 per pound.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, these turkeys just got cheaper.

All you have to do is download the Whole Foods Market app or link your phone number your Amazon prime account. Then scan the code on your app or give your phone number at checkout.

Being a Prime member means the regular whole turkey is now $1.99 per pound and the organic is $2.99 per pound.

Both offers expire on Nov. 28.

Aldi

Aldi is coming in hot with one of the lowest turkey prices on this list.

This week only, you can buy a turkey from Aldi for 59 cents a pound. You read that right.

Aldi didn’t stop there. They are also offering a Butterball turkey for 87 cents.

Both these offers end on Nov. 19, so gas up your cars and start scouting out the more than 10 Aldis in Miami-Dade to see which still have turkeys.

The difference between the 59-cents-a-pound and 89 cents-a-pound turkeys isn’t clear from Aldi’s weekly ad, apart from the cheaper turkey being from Shady Brook Farms and the more expensive from Butterball.

While no other details were given about the Shady Brook turkeys, the Butterball ones will be available from 10-22 pounds.

Both birds come with a limit of two per customer, so make sure to drag along your parents or kids to load the van up with cheap turkeys.

Publix

Next on our list is the cult classic of South Florida grocery stores: Publix.

Publix isn’t exactly known for having the lowest deals on the block, but when it comes to this year’s turkeys their prices are pretty awesome. Publix has stomped out the competition.

A Publix brand frozen young turkey, ranging from 10-12 pounds, is selling for 59 cents a pound, tying with Aldi for lowest price bird.

If you don’t want store brand you can opt for a Butterball turkey, which Publix is selling for $1.19 per pound, with an average bird weighing at 10 pounds.

If you weren’t already driving to Publix to pick up a PubSub, we recommend taking a drive for the low turkey prices.