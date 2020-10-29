Election live updates: Here’s what is happening in Florida with 5 days to go

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the campaigns, early voting and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Joe Biden’s campaign stop in Broward

1 p.m.: Joe Biden, who served as President Barack Obama’s VP for two terms, is scheduled to appear at a drive-in rally event in Coconut Creek at 1:30 p.m. and will then head to Tampa for a campaign event at 6:30 p.m.

Incumbent President Donald Trump stayed overnight at his Doral resort before his scheduled 1:30 p.m. Tampa rally.

Florida is considered a must-win state and the race is close.

State Rep. Tina Polsky warmed up the Biden crowd before 1 p.m.

At @JoeBiden’s drive-in rally in Broward County, state step @TinaPolsky sums up the last four years in Florida’s bluest county: “I’ve been waiting for this day [Election Day] for four years... let’s make sure Broward County votes enough to make up for the rest of the state...” pic.twitter.com/y9rZ7q15Sr — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) October 29, 2020

Kamala Harris to visit Miami, Broward and Palm Beach on final weekend of early voting

12:15 a.m.: Sen. Kamala Harris is coming back to Florida.

Joe Biden’s running mate will be in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties on Saturday, the second-to-last day of early voting, the Biden campaign announced Thursday. The campaign said additional details on Harris’s visit will be announced later.

The action in Tampa

Noon: Reporters in Tampa are awaiting the scheduled 1:30 p.m. arrival of President Trump at his campaign rally at Raymond James Stadium. By 11 a.m. hundreds, if not thousands, had already gathered for the outdoors event there in temperatures of 84 degrees.

And, according to Bradenton Herald politics reporter Ryan Callihan, who is tweeting from the scene, people wearing masks are “few and far between.” This, on the third consecutive day in which the state’s health department reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Yes, it’s an outdoor event and it’s 84° but masks are few and far between. As part of attending the event, the Trump campaign warned guests of the COVID-19 risk factor. pic.twitter.com/WPIDr26acu — Ryan Callihan (@RCCallihan) October 29, 2020

Good morning, Tampa Bay! We have both presidential candidates in town today.



Hillsborough County, where Trump & Biden will rally, was known for picking presidents before it swung to Clinton four years ago. What does it look like on the ground this time?https://t.co/fLFtsaNp9z — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) October 29, 2020

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden campaign in Florida Thursday

Presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump talk to voters and argue with each other during their first debate in Cleveland. Both are campaigning in battleground Florida. AFP

Locked in a battle to turn out as many voters as possible in battleground Florida before Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are spending Thursday in the Sunshine State.

Trump started his day at his namesake venue in Doral — having flown in the night before from Arizona — and will be in Tampa for a Make America Great Again Rally at Raymond James Stadium.

Road closures have started near Trump Doral. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/JvzEg2Tend — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) October 29, 2020

Biden will also be in Tampa, which for a day will exist as the center of the political universe.

But before heading to Central Florida, Biden will hold a get-out-the-vote rally in Democrat-heavy Broward County, his second “drive-in” rally there this month.

President Trump supporters are across the street from Trump Doral. They’re here to greet POTUS as he arrives for his overnight stay. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/xT2tAcvmZF — Ty Russell (@TRussellCBS4) October 29, 2020

How Florida could prevent a drawn-out election

8:15 a..m.: Florida is famous for razor-thin voting margins, hanging chads and the Bush v. Gore dispute that still defines the modern day presidential election nightmare.

But in 2020, the swing state has the unique chance to produce a clear winner of its coveted 29 electoral votes on the night of Nov. 3 or early morning hours of Nov. 4 — potentially warding off a drawn-out contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden where a winner can’t be declared for days or even weeks.

How? Read the story here.