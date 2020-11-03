Live Updates: Polls are closing in Florida. Get the latest election race results

Polls are closing in Florida — including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — although some voters will be in line past 7 p.m. The Miami Herald is keeping track of the latest news regarding local and state-wide election results, the campaigns, and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the night. To catch up with what happened during the day, check out our running updates from various precincts around South Florida.

Analysis: Troubling early signs for Biden in Miami-Dade

8:10 p.m.: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in Miami-Dade County by fewer than 10 percentage points as early in-person and a large chunk of vote-by-mail results were published around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night, a smaller margin than Democrats are hoping Biden will garner in Florida’s largest county.

In 2016, Trump overcame a strong showing by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Miami-Dade to win Florida by 1.2%. Clinton dominated the county by 30 points and 290,000 votes.

Neither party expected Biden to perform as well as Clinton in Miami-Dade in 2020. But the question was whether Trump could cut into the size of Biden’s Miami-Dade win.

Read the full story here.

Early election results show Levine Cava ahead of Bovo in Miami-Dade mayor race

The first results posted in the Miami-Dade mayoral race showed Daniella Levine Cava holding a substantial lead over fellow county commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr.

The county’s Elections Department posted tallies from mail-in balloting and early shortly after 7 p.m. Levine Cava was ahead, though the results did not include a significant portion of the votes cast in an election expected to bring record turnout thanks to the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

Read the full story here.

Hardemon, Higgins, McGhee with early leads in Miami-Dade County commission races

7:55 p.m.: The initial wave of results from this year’s general election show Keon Hardemon, Eileen Higgins, Cindy Lerner and Kionne McGhee leading their opponents in four Miami-Dade County Commission races that will reshape the 13-member board that oversees one of the largest municipal governments in the Southeast.

Terms limits are forcing District 3 Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, District 7 Commissioner Xavier Suarez, and District 9 Commissioner Dennis Moss out of the office, leaving three seats wide open for a field of candidates that includes longtime politicians and community leaders. One incumbent is running for reelection.

Read the full story here.

Early Miami-Dade results are in

In Miami-Dade, all early votes and a good chunk of vote by mail has Biden up 54.15% over Trump, 45.20%. That’s counting 1,018,246 ballots, or just shy of two-thirds of the county’s total registered voters, as of 7:15 p.m.

Early Broward results are in

Broward County Supervisor of Elections. pic.twitter.com/Op59m2cskq — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) November 3, 2020

7:15 p.m.: As promised, Broward County’s unofficial elections results began rolling across a large projector screen inside a room at the Supervisor of Elections about a minute after polls closed at 7 pm.

“Oohs” and “aahs” permeated from lawyers and representatives of candidates who gathered inside.

The partial results were for 829,938 votes cast by mail and early voting.

Those results had former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by a huge margin.

— JACQUELINE CHARLES

Notable Election Day developments from earlier Tuesday

▪ Judge orders Election Day sweep for missing mail ballots, including in South Florida

▪ What’s voter turnout like on Election Day so far in South Florida? More than expected

▪ At a Hialeah polling place, dueling salsa music, taunts of ‘comunista,’ and shy voters

▪ ‘What might follow’ election keeps these Miami private school students home Wednesday

▪ Early votes have been counted. Who has the Florida advantage going into Election Day?