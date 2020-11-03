Live Election Day updates: Here’s what’s happening in Florida

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding Election Day, the campaigns, and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Express-lane voting





Approximately 50 voters waited in line during a brief flurry of activity as doors opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the C . Lawton McCall Community Center in Miami Shores. They flowed in and right out again after casting their votes and now there is no longer any line at 7:37am. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Campaigning for Trump in Cooper City

About 35 people were in line to vote before the doors opened at the Cooper City community center on Stonebridge Parkway.

Kyleigh Sprigle, 18, joined the back of the line just as the polling place opened at 7 a.m. to vote in her first election.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I drove three hours from college yesterday in order to vote for what I believe in.” Sprigle, who lives in Cooper City, attends Webber International University in Lake Wales.

Across the parking lot, just beyond the 150-foot demarcation line that keeps people who are campaigning at some distance from voters, a man who would not give his name sat with a loudspeaker and a microphone telling the voters why he supported President Donald Trump. He spoke in measured tones as he rambled through Trump’s achievements as president and mixed in historical references about the founding of the country in the 1770s.

A man who wouldn’t give his name uses a loudspeaker to campaign for President Donald Trump outside the polling place at the Cooper City community center on Stonebridge Parkway on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. DAVE WILSON dwilson@miamiherald.com

Even though the speaker was beyond the 150-foot boundary he was just about 50 feet from voters waiting in a long, socially distanced line to vote at one of the three precincts located in the community center.

On a normal presidential Election Day, there would have been many more people in line early and the parking lot would have been overflowing into the residential neighborhood. But more than 800,000 people have already voted in Broward County using mail ballots or early voting sites.

— DAVE WILSON

Polls are open

All polling places around Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties opened at 7 a.m. as planned, without any of the glitches (forgotten keys, locked doors, malfunctioning machines) that plagued the March primary election.

Due to the unusually high number of mail-in and early ballots, long lines at the polls are not expected to be a problem on Tuesday.

“We’re expecting an overall turnout of 80% of registered voters, and we’ve already received 64% of those ballots,” said Roberto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Miami-Dade Elections Department. “That means we should get another 16-20% turnout today, which means a total of somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000 people.”

Voter turnout on Election Day in Miami-Dade and Broward counties is expected to be lower than normal due to the unusually high number of mail-in ballots and early voting in both counties. In this photo, polling workers help people to check in as voters casting their vote at Miami Beach Fire Station #3 on March 17, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The number of Election Day voters in Broward is expected to be even lower. Steve Vancore, spokesman for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections, said the office had already logged and counted 833,000 out of an expected countywide total of 950,000 ballots.

“That means you’re talking 100,000 voters today,” Vancore said. “I’m calling this a low-turnout primary because there are already so many votes on the table.”

Anyone who failed to send in their mail-in ballot will not be able to turn it in at a polling station. Instead, their ballot needs to be dropped off at one of four designated places around Miami-Dade. Voters with mail-in ballots who show up at a regular polling place will have their ballots destroyed and asked to vote again in person.

Polls in Miami-Dade and Broward close at 7 p.m. Because of the high early voting, both counties expect to be able to share early results by 7:01 p.m.