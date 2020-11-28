Disney increases number of planned layoffs to 32,000 as COVID-19 struggles continue

In another round of announced layoffs, The Walt Disney Company has said 4,000 more workers will be impacted.

On Wednesday, Disney wrote in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that about 32,000 employees who primarily work in the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division will be terminated in the first half of the 2021 fiscal year, which began last month.

This is 4,000 more workers than what was announced in September when Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro said 28,000 employees would be laid off in the division that includes the Florida and California theme parks

“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” Disney said in its November SEC filing.

Additionally, Disney said apart from those being laid off, about 37,000 employees are on furlough as a result of “COVID-19’s impact”.