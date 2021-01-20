Florida

More than 200 Publix stores in Florida have COVID vaccines. Here is the growing list

More than 240 Publix stores across Florida now have COVID-19 vaccines available, including locations in Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

Miami-Dade and Broward stores still aren’t on the list but because Florida doesn’t have a statewide residency requirement, seniors 65 and older can go to another county to get the vaccine.

Vaccines are available by appointment-only at Publix pharmacies on the list. Appointments can only be made online at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida. New appointment slots opened Wednesday.

Which Publix stores in Florida have COVID-19 vaccines available?

In South Florida, all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County have vaccines available. In the Florida Keys, two stores — one in Islamorada and one in Key West — have doses available.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that there are now 242 Publix pharmacies in 18 Florida counties that are carrying the vaccine.

Here’s the list:

Publix Pharmacy Covid 19 Va... by Michelle Marchante

Follow more of our reporting on
See all 7 stories
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service