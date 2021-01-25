He was alone on a homemade raft with no food, and the Coast Guard came to the rescue

A U.S. Coast Guard crew over the weekend rescued a man who was floating on a makeshift raft off Key West.

The small boat crew found the 41-year-old man near Fort Zachary Taylor State Park at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The man, who was not identified, had no food, water or radio with him.

He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center. His condition was not available Monday.

The Coast Guard said they didn’t take a formal report and released what they had on the incident on Saturday via Twitter and Facebook.

The agency on Saturday posted they had rescued the man, “due to safety of life at sea concerns,” and added the hashtag, #BoatSafe.

“That is all the information we had,” said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jose Hernandez in Miami, when asked for a report.

Hernandez said the man had no serious medical injuries when the Coast Guard crew found him.

“He was just a little sunburned,” he said. “We haven’t kept up with him since then.”

The Coast Guard cannot release the man’s name because he was medically treated, Hernandez said.

