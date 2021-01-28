Jobless aid applications in Florida hit highest figure since August as COVID takes toll

New unemployment assistance applications in Florida unexpectedly hit their highest total since August, as damage to the state’s labor market from the pandemic continues.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday reported new jobless claims in the Sunshine State climbed from 39,226 to 57,824 over the past week. The agency noted a change in the methodology for calculating claims numbers. In the end, new claims for the week ending Jan. 23 are the highest since Aug. 15, 2020.

Last week, state officials announced Florida’s unemployment rate had fallen from 6.3% to 6.1% in December, while the state had seen its eighth-consecutive month of job growth.

But economists say the official unemployment rate masks the toll the pandemic has taken on Florida workers. In addition to the 587,000 workers in the state who remained unemployed in December, another 304,000 have left the labor force entirely.

“Discouraged workers have dropped out of the labor force since the pandemic,” said PNC economist Abbey Omodunbi in an email. “Presumably many of them would like to be working. Many people have been discouraged from looking for work due to health concerns or child-care responsibilities.”

Among them is Lisa Wright, a former consultant for the cruise industry based in Broward County. Wright said she was fortunate that her LLC received a Paycheck Protection Program loan of about $9,000. She has also continued to receive unemployment benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

“I haven’t been doing a hard [job] search,” Wright told the Miami Herald in December. “Because, one, I have an autoimmune disorder, so I’m not going to work in an office without the vaccine. So the only thing I’d even consider is remote. And to be honest, there’s not a ton out [of work] out there.”

This is a developing story.