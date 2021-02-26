Florida just banned iguanas, tegu lizards and Burmese pythons. What other species?

Florida is banning the sale, ownership and breeding of 16 invasive reptiles, including green iguanas, several python species and tegus. However, anyone who currently owns a pet iguana or tegu won’t have to give their scaly critter away.
You’ll still be allowed to keep your pet for the remainder of their lives, but, you’ll have to apply for a free permit, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Pet owners will also have 180 days to comply with new regulations mandating concrete enclosures for reptiles kept outdoors.
Some of the other species being added to the FWC’s prohibited list, including the Burmese python, were previously on the conditional species list, which meant that breeding was allowed with permits. These reptiles could not be personal pets.
The new changes, which were approved Thursday, will be phased in over the coming months, with the toughest measure — a total ban on commercial breeding in Florida of tegus, iguanas and prohibited snakes — set to go into effect June 2024. The rules also ban importation of these species.
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
Visitors hiking the Mahogany Hammock Trail in Everglades National Park earlier this month spotted an unfamiliar snake. It turned out to be a brand new invasive species.
The hikers alerted park staff of the sighting. Park staff and biologists from the United States Geological Survey’s Fort Collins Science Center captured the snake, which was identified as a non-native Central American milk snake. It appears to be a solo snake, good news for a park and Everglades ecosystem overrun by exotic invasive reptiles.
Comments