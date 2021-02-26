Florida just banned iguanas, tegu lizards and Burmese pythons. What other species?

Florida is banning the sale, ownership and breeding of 16 invasive reptiles, including green iguanas, several python species and tegus. However, anyone who currently owns a pet iguana or tegu won’t have to give their scaly critter away.

You’ll still be allowed to keep your pet for the remainder of their lives, but, you’ll have to apply for a free permit, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Pet owners will also have 180 days to comply with new regulations mandating concrete enclosures for reptiles kept outdoors.

Some of the other species being added to the FWC’s prohibited list, including the Burmese python, were previously on the conditional species list, which meant that breeding was allowed with permits. These reptiles could not be personal pets.

The new changes, which were approved Thursday, will be phased in over the coming months, with the toughest measure — a total ban on commercial breeding in Florida of tegus, iguanas and prohibited snakes — set to go into effect June 2024. The rules also ban importation of these species.

Details about the application process for the permit to keep pet iguanas and tegus are still pending and will be made available at myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/rule-update/

Wondering what other reptiles are being moved onto the FWC’s prohibited list? Here’s the list:

What invasive reptiles did Florida ban?

Green iguanas

Miami Florida, October 3, 2019- A large mature male Iguana basks in the sun along with a female at the Miami Beach Golf Club. Mature male green iguanas turn orange in order to attract female green iguanas. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Burmese pythons

Burmese python Kevin Enge Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Tegus (all species)

Argentine black and white tegu Florida Fish and Wildlife

Reticulated pythons

A reticulated python at Exotic Pet Amnesty Day at Fort Walton Beach in September 2016. Rebekah Nelson Florida Fish and Wildlife

Green anacondas

Green anacondas are considered to be the largest snake in the world, and make their home in northern South America. Florida Fish and Wildlife

Nile monitor lizards

Nile monitor lizard Florida Fish and Wildlife

Northern and Southern African pythons

Northern African or rock pythons are a nonnative species of large constrictor snake that can be found in a small area in Miami-Dade County. While very similar in appearance to the Burmese python, the pattern on the back of the Northern African python is less defined. The belly scales of a Northern African python are a pattern of black and white markings. Florida Fish and Wildlife

Scrub pythons

A Scrub Python (Simalia amethistina) coiled up on the ground. It is one of the six largest snakes in the world and is endemic to Australia and New Guinea. Goddard_Photography Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amethystine pythons

The amethyst or amethystine python (liasis ametistinus) , the largest snake in australia, can grow up to 25 feet and is very aggressive thewizzthatwoz Getty Images/iStockphoto