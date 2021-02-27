Florida
Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane and pilot off South Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard is on the lookout for a plane with a person aboard that disappeared off the coast of Boca Raton.
On Saturday, the Coast Guard said it was searching for a missing 1991 Lancair 320, a small single-propeller plane. The day before, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert to the Coast Guard to search for the plane.
Only the pilot was aboard the aircraft when it went missing about 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton, the Coast Guard said.
This developing story will be updated when more information is available.
Comments