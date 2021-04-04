Sunday’s Florida COVID update: 3.66 million fully vaccinated, 22 deaths, 4,794 cases

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,794 new confirmed cases and 22 total deaths Sunday, each of whom was a Florida resident and the vast majority from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

While Palm Beach and Monroe counties reported no deaths, Miami-Dade reported 17 and Broward reported two.

Sunday is usually the day with the lowest case numbers and death toll because data tends to be collected and entered at a lower rate on the weekends. This week’s numbers show 149 more people testing positive and 14 fewer deaths reported than on last Sunday’s report.

For the pandemic, Florida reports 2,081,826 cases, 33,674 resident deaths and 34,328 total deaths.

Saturday’s state-wide positive test rate of 7.02% was the highest since last Sunday and the second highest in the last two weeks.

COVID vaccines in Florida and South Florida

▪ Florida: The state’s vaccination report says another 24,519 people have received either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their second COVID vaccine dose of the two-shot vaccines, meaning 3,660,880 people are fully vaccinated.

▪ Miami-Dade County: The state reported 5,640 people completed their vaccinations, meaning 458,642 in Miami-Dade are fully vaccinated.

▪ Broward: Another 2,139 people completed their vaccinations, putting Broward’s completed vaccine total at 320,240.

▪ Palm Beach: After 827 people completed their vaccine treatment, 294,503 in Palm Beach County have completed a vaccine regimen.

▪ Monroe: Another 32 people completed their vaccine shot treatment. Overall, 13,344 have done so.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,128 more people who tested positive and 17 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 451,019 cases and 5,917 deaths.

The positive test rate on Saturday was 6.73%, according to the county-by-county breakdown, the third consecutive day with a decrease.

▪ Broward County reported another 720 cases and two deaths, moving its totals to 217,780 cases and 2,701 deaths.

The positive test rate was 7.93% on Saturday, the highest since last Sunday and the second highest day of the last two weeks.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 325 new cases (133,286 for the pandemic) and no deaths (2,661).

Saturday’s positive rate was 6.12%, which was the average daily test rate of the previous seven days.

▪ Monroe County reported 19 new cases and zero deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,523 cases and 49 deaths.

Manatee County

Manatee County reported 88 new cases and zero deaths, leaving its pandemic totals at 35,249 cases and 635 people who have died.

Saturday’s positive test rate was 6.4%. Another 127 people completed their vaccine regimen Saturday, meaning 66,958 have done so.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:31 p.m Sunday, the agency said there were 2,858 people hospitalized, a 36-person slide from 1:30 p.m. Saturday. And that minor decrease is reflected in South Florida’s counties: Miami-Dade, down 16 to 522; Broward, down one to 449; Palm Beach, down eight to 170; and Monroe, down one to four.