Hey, Curious305: When will COVID vaccines for kids be available in Florida?

Hey, Curious305: Any news on when the FDA will make a decision on Pfizer for 12- to 15-year-olds?

When will kids ages 12 to 15 be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?

Possibly next week.

A federal official familiar with the agency’s plans told the New York Times that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine for kids in this age group later this week or early next week.

If it’s approved, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee would then meet to discuss Pfizer’s clinical trial data. The committee advises CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who will then decide whether or not to recommend the vaccine for kids.

Pfizer on Tuesday also announced plans to file for full U.S. approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May. If the FDA signs off, the company could market the vaccine directly to customers.

The news comes a month after Pfizer asked the FDA to amend its emergency-use authorization to include kids 12 to 15. Currently, the two-dose vaccine can be given to people 16 and older. The drugmaker in March released clinical trial data showing the vaccine to be safe and effective in people 12 to 15.

FDA Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock last month said Pfizer’s request would be reviewed “expeditiously,” though she didn’t give a timeline for a decision. Walensky, the CDC director, said she expected some kids to be eligible for vaccinations by mid-May.

Where would kids get COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?

If the FDA authorizes Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 12 to 15, vaccination sites across Florida that carry Pfizer would likely expand access shortly after approval.

They would include select pharmacies and state-run sites including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Tree Tops Park in Davie. Miami-Dade County-run sites Tropical Park and Zoo Miami, which sometimes have Pfizer in stock, would also follow.

Regardless of where a child gets a shot in Florida, a parent or legal guardian would need to be with them at the vaccination to sign a consent form and confirm their age.

The two other COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are for people 18 and older. Both are testing vaccines in adolescents.

Moderna is testing its vaccine in kids as young as 6 months and expects to ask the FDA later this year to amend its emergency-use authorization to include infants and children, according to The Associated Press. Pfizer is expected to submit another request to the FDA later this year for kids ages 2 to 11.