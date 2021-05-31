Large brush fire in West Miami-Dade shuts down a stretch of Krome Avenue

A stretch of Krome Avenue from Kendall Drive to Southwest Eighth Street remains shut down Tuesday morning as crews battle a large brush fire.

The Florida Forest Service Everglades District, the lead agency, got a call at 6:02 p.m. Sunday about the fire on the east side of Krome, said Public Information Officer Scott Peterich. Embers later jumped to the west side of the road into an area he called wild land.

It has burned about 175 acres as of Monday evening, he said.

A Miami Dade Fire Rescue helicopter responds to a brush fire near Southwest 167 Avenue and Southwest 56 Street in Miami, Florida on Monday, May 31, 2021.

By 11:30 a.m. Monday, about 10 Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene in West Miami-Dade near Southwest 167th Avenue and 56th Street, said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief John Arias.

Florida Highway Patrol and police blocked off Southwest 88th Street (Kendall Drive) to Eighth Street.

“It’s just slowly been escalating,” Arias said.

The Florida forest agency — which services Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties — said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Peterich added that he doesn’t know when roads will open.

“We don’t have any idea,”’ he said. “There’s smoke — just thick smoke going across the road from about a mile and a half section.”

However, Arias noted that as part of the fire moved west, it ran into a burnout at a nearby reservoir of the Everglades National Park before eventually dying out. He added that he was especially concerned with its movement since the Everglades Correctional Institution was nearby.

“And we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve had an east wind, if we had a south wind, it would be pushing the fire to the north, possibly threatening, threatening a correctional facility.”

