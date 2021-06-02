They were in distress on the beach. Watch Florida officers help save 50 baby sea turtles

Cute reptile alert!

Hollywood cops were out on patrol at the beach Sunday and came to the rescue of about 50 baby sea turtles in distress, according to the Hollywood Police Department this week.

While our Officers were out on patrol at the beach Memorial Day Weekend, they learned of baby sea turtles hatching nearby, that were in distress. Officers contacted the appropriate agencies and helped get them to safety! #hollywoodpd #hollywoodfl #seaturtles #Hollywoodbeach pic.twitter.com/omE8LHniRw — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) June 1, 2021

Beachgoers apparently saw the turtles hatching, and flagged down the police officers.

In a video on the post, a Hollywood cop says that he saw the turtles actually coming out of the sand and notified both the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program.

You can see the adorable little guys scrambling around the the back of a truck.

A turtle rescue worker says at the end of the clip that they were going to get sent back out to sea that night.

A little girl says, “Hashtag: Save the turtles!”

Every spring through the end of October, sea turtles such as leatherbacks and loggerheads begin their nesting season in South Florida.

The females dig holes and lay about dozens of golf-ball-sized eggs, which they cover with sand to keep them safe. They normally hatch at night and use moonlight to guide their way to the ocean.