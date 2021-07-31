Florida sets a record with 21,683 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, the CDC says

Saturday, the state of Florida reported more new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control than any previous day in the coronavirus pandemic: 21,683.

That’s a 12.1% jump over the previous record, Jan. 7’s 19,334 cases during the worst month of the pandemic. Daily case counts routinely surpassed 10,000 as the pandemic peaked a second time. In the succeeding months, daily case counts returned to 2,000 and 8,000.

The last half of July looks like the start of Florida’s third COVID-19 peak, as the case numbers reported Thursday (17,093), Friday (17,589) and Saturday mix in with Jan. 6-8 to comprise the top six individual case count days. The average over the last seven days is 15,817 cases.

By comparison, on July 12, 2020, the state reported a then-national record of 15,300 cases.

Florida, which represents about 6.5% of the U.S. population, accounts for about 21.4% of the country’s new cases, based on the data the state is reporting to the CDC.

Florida also reported 108 deaths Saturday, eight days after reporting 148 deaths. Before this most recent surge, you have to go back to March 26 to find a higher single-day death count (159).

South Florida vaccinations and hospitalizations

The CDC rated the level of community transmission in each Florida county as “high.”

▪ In Miami-Dade County, 1,662,045 people, 61.2% of the total population, have completed their vaccination regimen. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 13.3%, a rise of 1.54%. New hospitalizations have risen 36.93%.

▪ In Broward County, 1,007,230 people, 51.6% of the total population, are vaccinated fully. The positive test rate over the last seven days is 16.57%, a rise of 2.72%. New hospitalizations have risen 33.87%.

▪ In Palm Beach County, 754,706 people, 50.4% of the total population, have completed their vaccination regimen. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 18.82%, a rise of 3.87%. New hospitalizations have risen 34.66%.

▪ In Monroe County, 43,913 people, 59.2% of the total population, are vaccinated fully. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 17.03%, a rise of 6.09%. New hospitalizations have risen 16.67%.

Manatee County

Up in Manatee County, 187,107 people, 46.4% of the total population, are vaccinated fully. The positive testing rate over the last seven days is 18.89%, a rise of 3.0%. New hospitalizations have risen 122.73%.

