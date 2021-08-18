Florida’s COVID hospitalizations now exceed 17,000 and take up 55% of ICU beds

Despite a lower number of hospitals reporting, Florida continued to set records in current COVID-19 hospitalizations and COVID patients in intensive care units, surpassing 17,000 and 3,600, respectively.

That’s according to data reported Wednesday morning by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services from 232 hospitals. Most of the past two weeks, the number of hospitals reporting has ranged from 250 to 258.

The 17,096 people hospitalized represents a 37.8% rise from the 12,408 reported on Aug. 5.

As for COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, that head count is up to 3,610, a 50% leap from the 2,406 reported on Aug. 5. The 3,610 represent 55% of the people in ICU beds in the reporting hospitals.