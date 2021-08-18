Can I get a COVID booster shot at Publix? Supermarket rolls out new vaccine program

Publix is offering COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

The Florida grocery chain made the announcement just days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency-use authorization for both vaccines to let some people with weaker immune systems get a third shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also recommending the third dose for people who are immunocompromised and has an online list of conditions that make someone eligible for the third dose.

This includes anyone undergoing cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancer, has advanced or untreated HIV, or is someone who received an organ transplant and is taking medicine that is suppressing their immune system. The CDC recommends people speak with their doctor about their medical condition to see if they can get a third shot.

Anyone eligible for the third dose can schedule an appointment through Publix’s online portal. Walk-ins are also accepted at all Publix stores, including in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. Kids between 12 and 17 who are immunocompromised will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them.

The third dose should be given at least a month after the person received their second shot and should be the same brand as the two previous doses. So if you were on Team Pfizer, you can’t switch to Team Moderna.

As a reminder, all Publix stores in Florida offer Moderna. Pfizer shots are available at Publix stores in Brevard, Duval, Orange and Polk counties.

Publix didn’t say if a doctor’s note or other type of medical proof will be needed. The company didn’t immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

This article will be updated.