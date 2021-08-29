Sunday Florida COVID-19 update: Number of patients in hospitals and ICU drops again

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida fell for the fourth consecutive day and the state’s intensive care units experienced a patient reduction for the third straight day, according to Sunday’s U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report.

Sunday’s report was based on data from 258 hospitals, the same as Saturday’s report.

As for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Florida hospitals reported 15,778 patients, equal to 27.5% of all patients in those hospitals. That’s a 386-person drop in COVID patients from Saturday and 1,386 down from Wednesday’s report, the last day hospitalizations increased.

The ICU patient count was 3,477, equal to 53.0% of the state’s total ICU patients. That’s 79 fewer than Saturday and 211 fewer than Thursday, when that number reached 3,688.