You might want to keep mom inside this Mother’s Day. And a fan would be a useful gift.

Still haven’t bought mom a Mother’s Day present yet?

Consider an air conditioner or personal fan because it’s going to be hot in South Florida for her special day.

Think 90 degrees in Miami-Dade, and a high of 91 in Marathon in the Florida Keys and in Fort Lauderdale.

Highs in the mid/upper 80s, except 90 west interior. Morning showers/storms east coast. Afternoon/evening interior and west coast. #flwx pic.twitter.com/HZyuXzBrJY — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 10, 2019

Miami-Dade has a 30% change of rain or thunderstorms — mostly after 3 p.m. So if you have brunch plans you probably can eat outside and take in the scenery. Winds will only be in the 5 to 10 mph range from the south.

But scattered showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out across South Florida each afternoon, the National Weather Service in Miami said in a hazardous weather alert on Friday. The primary threats if these materialize are lightning strikes, some gusty wind, and localized flooding.

There will be more of a rip currents risk along west coast beaches rather than on east coast beaches this weekend and the start of the work week, the weather service said.