Summer has arrived in Florida. Here comes that brutal heat — and the rain, finally

“Summer’s here, that suits me fine/It may rain today but I don’t mind/It’s my favorite time of the year and I’m glad that I’m here.”

You might as well adopt songwriter James Taylor’s welcoming attitude because forecasters with the National Weather Service and Weather Channel both agree summer weather is here for South Florida.

Jun 1: Are you headed to the beach today? It will be hot and the UV Index is Extreme. Make sure to drink plenty of water and apply sun screen regularly #FLwx pic.twitter.com/MzRbaRNmRS — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 1, 2019

This means the lingering dry spell that led to a drier than normal final two weeks of May in South Florida could break Sunday night.

The Weather Channel gives Miami a 40% chance of thunderstorms that night, bumping up to 50% Monday evening.

The National Weather Service in Miami doesn’t have the chances quite as high — 20% — but has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the next few days anyway.





Florida heat indexes

That’s largely because of ongoing heat indexes between 100 and 105 degrees (meaning that’s what it could feel like) are forecast for the interior and west coast metro areas of South Florida, including Collier County.

Orlando has the same hazardous weather outlook warning issued for high temperatures — mid 90s through Monday with head indexes over 100 degrees — and the chance for strong thunderstorms, including the possibility of small hail.

Highs in South Florida should be about 88 degrees.

Bradenton will be warmer, pushing to 92 degrees through Wednesday with the best chance for rain or scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Gainesville and Tallahassee are Florida’s scorchers, with a high of 98 degrees predicted for Tuesday. But this weekend’s mid-90s isn’t much cooler.

Key West's high temperature yesterday of 88°F tied Fort Lauderdale for the coolest highs in Florida!



Ever wonder what conditions were across the state? Check out the Florida Temperature & Precipitation Table product: https://t.co/51oGDSEl93#flwx #FLKeys #KeyWest — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) June 1, 2019

Of course, Marathon will range from 91 to 93 degrees Saturday through Tuesday because the Florida Keys island always seems to be the hottest spot south of Palm Beach County.

Isolated thunderstorms

But isolated thunderstorms are also possible Saturday afternoon into the evening for interior areas of South Florida and Lake Okeechobee. These afternoon and early evening thunderstorms could continue into the work week, with lightning strikes the real cause for concern.

May 31: We return to a more typical summertime pattern as we head into the weekend, with better chances for afternoon & early evening showers and storms each day. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to remain aware, and move inside if storms form nearby! pic.twitter.com/TUsvEKQv50 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 31, 2019