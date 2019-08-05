The tropical waves are gone, but the rain’s still here. How bad will it be this week?

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Florida’s forecast is changing again, and this time, it doesn’t look that bad.

There are no tropical waves to keep an eye on, the King Tide is basically over and it looks like we’ll be partly seeing the sun this week.

Of course, with a slight chance of rain.

What’s the weather in South Florida?

If your neighborhood saw some slight flooding over the weekend, it probably won’t be going away tonight.

Monday is starting off slightly cloudy with temperatures feeling like they’re almost in the 100s and the rain isn’t expected to start until late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

It will get heavier come Monday night, when there’s a 60 percent chance of rain. The weather service says the rain will be between a quarter and half of an inch.

The good news is that the #MondayBlues won’t be staying all through the week.

The weekly forecast shows a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, which means we might actually be able to enjoy the sun again. It’s not like the temperatures are trying to pretend it’s only partly sunny. They’re forecasted to be in the high 80s most of the week, with the exception of Tuesday and Friday night when they drop to around 80.

It’s also Florida so our chances for rain and thunderstorms go up briefly to 40 percent Tuesday and Thursday in the morning before dropping down again.

Made plans this weekend?

You’re in luck. Friday and Saturday are mostly sunny, hot and with a low 20 percent chance of rain. It looks like our rain chances might go up again Sunday, but the forecast might change by then.

Weather for a Keys getaway?

If you’re looking for a staycation before school starts, plan to go later in the week.

Monday and Tuesday have a 40 percent of showers and thunderstorms and it won’t be dropping until Wednesday night, according to the Keys weather service.

The forecast is also warning those in the Keys could be seeing cloud to surface lightning strikes and strong gusty winds. If you’re taking the boat out, be careful, the service says its looking “favorable” for watersprouts to form across the Keys nearshore waters, and you know, these types of things can “easily flip boats.”

Come Thursday morning, it should be smooth sailing with only a 20 percent chance of rain and thunder. Temperatures are ranging from the 80s to low 90s.