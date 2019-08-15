July was the hottest month on record. Not just in South Florida — but on Earth.

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

The sun beat-down South Florida in July as people got into cars that felt like ovens and walked on streets so hot that it seemed cooking an egg on the sidewalk could work.

We weren’t the only ones who weren’t in the sun’s good graces.

July was the hottest recorded month on Earth since record-keeping began 140 years ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Taking a not-so-pleasant trip down memory lane, South Florida saw the heat index pushed beyond 100 degrees for most days of the month. The month also saw several days of temperatures in the 90s.

The average global temperature in July was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees, making it the hottest July.

From January through July the global temperature was also 1.71 degrees above the 20th-century average of 56.9 degrees, tying with 2017 as the second-hottest year to date on record.

NOAA records show nine of the 10 hottest Julys have occurred since 2005 — with the last five years ranking as the five hottest.

So if you thought July felt hotter than usual, you were right on the money.