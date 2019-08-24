Forecasters are watching a tropical depression that could grow into a hurricane

Tropical Depression 5’s forecast track as of noon Aug. 24, 2019, shows the system becoming a tropical storm (Dorian) by Sunday morning and a hurricane Wednesday morning. National Hurricane Center

Forecasters are closely watching two storms churning in the Atlantic this weekend — one of which could threaten Puerto Rico as a hurricane next week if it continues on its track.

Chances are that good that both systems will be named over the next two days as they bring bouts of wet weather to parts of Florida and the Bahamas’ island chain. One would be named Dorian and the other would be Erin.

Disturbance 1 has been bringing rain and storms to parts of South Florida since Friday.

There was also a Disturbance 2, but it was upgraded to Tropical Depression 5 later Saturday morning. That’s the one that could become a tropical storm by Sunday and a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday.

Tropical Depression 5 is currently about 800 miles east-southeast of Barbados. It is now a growing concern for people in the central and northern Lesser Antilles islands, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning. The center urged residents to monitor the depression’s progress as tropical storm conditions could begin as soon as Monday evening in those areas.

Interests in the central and northern Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of TD 5, as tropical storm conditions could begin as soon as Monday evening in those areas. See more information at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/WUDISUkBu3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2019

Saturday afternoon, winds in Depression 5 were at 35 mph and the system is moving west at 12 mph.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm late Saturday or early Sunday and a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The track shows it approaching near Puerto Rico as a hurricane by Thursday morning and then the Dominican Republic.

The Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore had urged residents in the Bahamas to keep an eye on this disturbance before its upgrade.

Well invest 99L is on its way to being at least a TD if it’s not already. Should start to impact the islands by Tuesday. Let’s keep an eye on it. pic.twitter.com/1uBTgsFXVt — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) August 24, 2019

Disturbance 1 will keep bringing wet weather to South Florida Saturday and possibly parts of Sunday. The broad area of low pressure inland over South Florida is producing plenty of “disorganized” showers and thunderstorms, extending eastward over the northwestern Bahamas and adjacent Atlantic waters.

While this means more rain in the Florida Keys, South Florida and Orlando, according to the National Weather Service in Miami, “significant development” of the wave is unlikely Saturday while it drifts northward over the southern or central Florida peninsula, the hurricane center said.

Though Orlando is in the forecast area for Saturday’s thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes from this low pressure system, Saturday night’s Miami Hurricanes-University of Florida football season opener at Camping World Stadium should be OK weather-wise by game time.

The National Weather Service has rain chances at 20% Saturday evening in Orlando, while The Weather Channel forecasts partly cloudy skies and a 15% chance of rain. And AccuWeather has a 24% chance of thunderstorms and 77 degrees at kickoff.

Once the system moves off the east-central coast of Florida, however, environmental conditions work in its favor.

There is now a new “Disturbance 2” that formed Saturday morning just off the upper Texas and southwestern Louisiana coasts that is given a 10% chance of developing this weekend and over the next five days.