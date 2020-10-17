Tropical Storm Epsilon or a depression could form soon near Bermuda, forecasters say

A disturbance near Bermuda is forecast to turn into a depression or Tropical Storm Epsilon this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance, described as a large non-tropical low pressure system, was dumping rain about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“Although environmental conditions are expected to be only marginally conducive for development during the next day or so, a subtropical or tropical depression could still develop later today or on Tuesday,” forecasters wrote. “However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more favorable for tropical cyclone formation by late Tuesday and Wednesday while the low meanders well to the southeast of Bermuda.”

Forecasters say the system has a 90% of tropical cyclone formation in the next two to five days.

If it does turn into Tropical Storm Epsilon, it would be the 26th named storm of the Atlantic’s 2020 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is also predicting that a broad area of low pressure could form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next couple of days.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible late this week while it moves slowly northwestward or north-northwestward over the western Caribbean Sea,” forecasters wrote.

It has a near 0% chance of forming in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of forming through the next five days.