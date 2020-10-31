Will trick or treating get rained out in South Florida? It depends on where you live.

As you woke to flood advisories and drenching rain in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade Saturday morning some of you might wonder:

Can we go trick or treating tonight?

A flooding threat is developing in Broward County near Sunrise, North Lauderdale, and Oakland Park. Up to 3" of rain already with another 1-3" in the next couple hours. Flooding may begin shortly. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/aFSQCbiLUH — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) October 31, 2020

Does your costume come with an umbrella, like, say, perhaps the Penguin character from “Batman?”

We know it comes with masks, in part because of the surging COVID pandemic.

But rain and thunderstorms may be another impediment to Saturday night Halloween fun depending on what side of the county lines you fall.

Oct 31st - Happy Halloween S. FL! Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for today, and some could linger into the evening hours. Isolated urban/street flooding from heavy rainfall remains a concern today, primarily across the east coast metros. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/LStz49AWuW — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 31, 2020

Miami-Dade rain chances

The National Weather Service in Miami puts Saturday’s rain chances at 60% during the day before dropping to 40% tonight. So you might catch a break if you live in Miami-Dade.

Broward rain chances

Broward trick or treaters, however, should keep hold of the scuba diver costumes just in case. Your rain and thunderstorm chance tonight is 50%.

How does Key West sound?

Or, consider the Florida Keys, where rain chances are just 20% for most of the island chain.

In fact, if you head all the way south to Key West you’ll be greeted with just a 10% rain chance and a comfy low of 80 degrees Saturday night.