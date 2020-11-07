This is when — and how — you’ll feel Eta’s weather effects in South Florida and the Keys

South Florida and the Keys woke up Saturday to the reminder that hurricane season doesn’t officially end until Nov. 30 (and Mother Nature doesn’t have to follow the calendar, either).

A tropical depression named Eta was upgraded to tropical storm status in the 10 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory and is already messing with our weather — and it’s going to get worse. The Florida Keys is already under a tropical storm watch.

Also under the tropical storm watch: Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, Perrine and Princeton, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Also in the tropical storm watch area: Islamorada, Key Largo, Ocean Reef.

And Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach.

And West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Juno Beach and Jupiter.

The entire region from the Keys to Palm Beach County is under a flood watch and wind advisory.

As of the 10 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Eta had increaded to 40 mph maximum sustained winds and was headed northeast at a faster clip of 17 mph. Eta was about 45 miles west northwest of Grand Cayman. “Further strengthening likely through Sunday,” the National Hurricane Center said.

South Florida should start feeling Eta’s continuous tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph and higher) late Sunday night, although some high gusts might make an appearance earlier in the day.

National Weather Service in Miami’s forecast from Nov. 7 through Nov. 9, 2020, due to the system Eta in the Atlantic. National Weather Service in Miami

What this means for South Florida’s weather

No changes to thinking with Eta this morning, models tracks & intensities all look about the same. That's good because our plan is to prepare for tropical storm conditions arriving Sunday afternoon and night. Flooding & power outages continue to be main threats. pic.twitter.com/oEYE5sd5KR — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) November 7, 2020

▪ Wind gusts of 25 to 36 mph will be possible Saturday afternoon, especially across the east coastal areas of South Florida, the National Weather Service in Miami said in its wind advisory.

▪ Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday night. The main threat from these passing storms are lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds.

▪ The rain chance is 70% Saturday with up to an inch possible in Miami-Dade and Broward.

The rain chances boost to 90% Saturday night and 100% Sunday into the evening, with tropical storm conditions possible.

Rain chance Monday is 90% before dipping to 70% by nightfall into Tuesday morning.

The Florida Key’s rain chances, as of Saturday morning, were lower — in the 70% to 80% range through Monday evening.

Peak rainfall from this system could be 8 to 12 inches.

▪ Waterspouts can’t be ruled out beginning Saturday and marine conditions are already lousy, with high, rough seas in the Atlantic.

▪ Tropical storm-force winds of 45-55 mph with gusts to 70 mph could be felt Sunday evening until Monday evening in South Florida, the National Weather Service said.

The wind could knock down trees, send unsecured objects flying, and pose a danger to those living in trailers.

▪ A storm surge, with 1 to 3 feet of water within surge prone areas, could lead to flooding. The window of concern according to the weather service: Sunday afternoon until Monday evening.

Good morning! We're expecting winds of 40 to 50 mph, although it is going to be dependent on the exact track that Eta takes and how strong it becomes. For more detailed information, please visit https://t.co/I7EVyppSSd — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) November 7, 2020

“The situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes,” the weather service said.