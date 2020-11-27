Strong storms possible in Florida ahead of cold front. And another Atlantic disturbance?

Some Floridians are actually looking forward to the coming cold front forecasters have predicted for Monday night and Tuesday.

Not so welcome: The National Hurricane Center has eyes on one, maybe two disturbances in the Atlantic — calendar be damned.

On the plus side, the cold front is expected to drop temperatures into the upper 50s in parts of South Florida, mid-50s in the Tampa Bay area, and low 60s in the Keys, bringing “the coldest air of the season,” according to WPLG meteorologist Julie Durda.

What cold front could bring

There’s a drawback. According to a hazardous weather outlook posting Friday, the National Weather Service in Miami says the cold front will be preceded by a chance of rain and thunderstorms Monday.

Though the chance remains at 40% for South Florida, “strong storms are possible,” the weather service warns.

In the Florida Keys, where the rain chances are higher Monday — 60% — the warning focuses on the likelihood of strong northwest winds that “are anticipated to overspread our entire marine district late Monday into Tuesday afternoon” so a small craft advisory is likely to be “hoisted” Monday night through Tuesday.

No hazardous weather alerts for Bradenton are associated with this cold front, yet. Just a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday.

Tropical weather watch

National Hurricane Center Atlantic waters map on Nov. 27, 2020, eyes a potential system several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center also has its eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic waters it called “well-defined” in the 7 a.m. Friday outlook.

This non-tropical low pressure system is located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. The center says development is unlikely during Friday or Saturday due to unfavorable upper-level winds. But by Sunday, “environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for the low to briefly acquire subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward ahead of a frontal system.

Chances for this disturbance to develop are at 40% over the next 48 hours and five days out.

By early next week, Monday or Tuesday, conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development of Disturbance 1 because the system is expected to interact or become absorbed by a frontal system.

Yes, we know hurricane season ends Nov. 30 — on Monday. But the tropics don’t follow our calendar.

Another non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form over the far eastern Atlantic during the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said. “This system could gradually gain subtropical characteristics early next week while it moves slowly southward to the west and southwest of Portugal.”

Formation chances for that one are nil over the weekend but 20% over five days.