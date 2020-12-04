Two fronts are heading to South Florida, and one could drop temperatures into the 40s

When weather happens these days it seems to come in pairs. A record-setting hurricane season, anyone?

But don’t panic as it’s not the dreaded “H” word. The National Hurricane Center’s map of the tropics is clear.

This time we’re talking two fronts coming through — one on Saturday and the other on Monday — but neither ought to stress you too much unless lows of 53 degrees by Wednesday morning sound extreme. (Maybe colder in some parts.)

Actually, it’s Florida. That is our version of extreme.

“We will be back below normal highs and morning temps in the 50s,” said WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

BRIEF WARMING TREND: Although warmer temperatures will return this weekend, it won't be for long! Expect another temperature drop next week as another strong front moves through. We will be back below normal highs and morning temps in the 50's! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZVz6r9vu5d — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 4, 2020

The South Florida forecast

Here’s how the weekend and the start of the work week break down:

Friday will be warmer than it has been most of this week, with temperatures in the upper 70s, inching up to the low 80s on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami and local meteorologists. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday and Thursday, said CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa on Twitter.

Mostly dry skies Friday and Saturday with rain chances in the 20%-30% range.

Saturday afternoon, a mild front rolls into South Florida but we won’t feel much from this one. Temps will fall to about 68 degrees Saturday night. Still mostly dry skies Sunday, with a high of 78.

440 AM December 4th: the streak of dry and mild weather continues today, then rain chances start to increase this weekend as a front moves into our region. Highest rain chances Sunday Night/Monday. High risk of rip currents Palm Beach County beaches today. pic.twitter.com/pn1HGnT705 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 4, 2020

Then the Monday front comes along, boosting rain chances to 60% in South Florida and the Keys, and that one will have “more bite,” Gonzalez said.

Expect highs to max out around 69 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday in Miami-Dade to Palm Beach County. Lows will dip into the low 50s by Wednesday morning, with the Keys about 10 degrees warmer into the workweek.

Happy Friday #FlKeys

Here is the weekend outlook for the #FloridaKeys.

Chances of precipitation are increasing starting on Saturday and a cold front is expected to arrive into the area Sunday night into Monday. For more information please visit: https://t.co/o43qWS6zoh. pic.twitter.com/6MQyxxN67O — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) December 4, 2020

It could even drop to the 40s in some parts of South Florida, the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook.

That “reinforcing, stronger cold front” set to pass through South Florida will boost the rain chances and bring breezy post-frontal northwestern winds, which could drop temperatures to the low 40s across some parts of the interior and northwest sections and the low 50s along the coast, according to the weather service.

There is also a high risk for rip currents along Palm Beach County beaches Friday and a moderate risk on beaches along Miami-Dade and Broward.