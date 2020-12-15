Iguana-chilling cold is on the way to Miami, after the front that isn’t really a front

Call it the front that’s not really a front.

“A weak front today won’t do much to our temperatures aside from dropping only a degree or two,” said WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez on Tuesday morning.

That means South Florida is staying warm with above average temperatures of 80 or so, according to Gonzalez and the National Weather Service in Miami.

Then the region will get another front Thursday night, and that one will act like a, well, front.

FRONT AHEAD: Temperatures will remain warm through Thursday before a cold front moves through and brings us cooler temperatures by Friday. Morning temps will briefly dip into the 50's! Then, slowly but surely, we will warm back up to near normal temperatures over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/EqRxB1SPsn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 15, 2020

But that second front of the workweek will only offer a brief respite from the warmth, dipping temperatures into the mid- to upper-50s by Friday morning.

The low will be 57 degrees and the afternoon high will reach 74 on Friday in South Florida, Gonzalez forecasts.

But that cold front will also bring a wind chill factor that will make it feel like the mid-40s, said the weather service’s “newest employee,” Izzy the iguana. “BRRR. I better grab my sweater,” the stuffed toy, or its owner, posted on Twitter.

Dec 15: Tired of this summer-like weather when it's the middle of December? Well, some relief is in store later this week as we see a brief weather pattern change. Here's what our newest employee, Izzy, has to say about this week's forecast #flwx pic.twitter.com/pUre1CdhVI — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 15, 2020

The arrival of cold air will come with breezy conditions and wind gusts as high as 21 mph, the weather service said.

The warmest spot will once again be the Florida Keys, where lows are forecast to dip to 64 degrees Thursday night in Key West on a 20% rain chance, and then head back to the mid-70s by Saturday.

Rain chances? Not much. Just isolated at 10% through Thursday. No real chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Then rain chances go back up to 10% again over the weekend.

Temperatures return to highs of 79 and lows around the mid-60s on sunny Saturday and Sunday.