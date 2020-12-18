A cold start for Florida a week from Christmas Eve. Will the Yule feel like summer or winter?

South Florida woke up to a chillier morning Friday than we’re going to feel a week from now on Christmas Eve.

Isn’t it supposed to be cool for the Yule?

Mother Nature does as she will.

Chilly to cold Friday across Florida

Miami-Dade started its Friday at 55 degrees, Broward a degree or two warmer, and the Florida Keys was in the low 60s.

The Panhandle was considerably colder.

“A frosty Friday morning for much of the area,” the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said, noting frost atop car roofs thanks to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. “Daytime temps max out in the mid 50s despite plentiful sunshine.”

12/18/20: A Frosty Friday morning for much of the area, as seen on a couple of car roofs at our parking lot. Most 7-730am EST observation temps are in the upper 20s and low 30s! Daytime temps max out in the mid 50s despite plentiful sunshine. ️️️ #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/aBe2o7r7L4 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 18, 2020

Orlando was in the mid-40s and expected to reach 60 Friday before warmer air moves in over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Orlando.

The Tampa Bay area ranged from 34 degrees in Winter Haven to 50 in Fort Myers and Sebring. Tampa Executive Airport reported 43 degrees Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 50s, low 60s, the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay said.

Here are the cold Florida 5am temperatures around the local area, so dress in layers if outside this morning. Afternoon temps will remain cool as well, under sunny skies only reaching the upper 50s in the Nature Coast to lower to mid 60s in SW FL. #flwx pic.twitter.com/e0J27ajeM5 — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 18, 2020

Warming trend weekend

“After below-normal temps today, expect warmer temps over the weekend,” WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez wrote on Twitter about South Florida’s weather. “A weaker front will move in on Monday — which is the first day of winter. That will bring us cooler — but not too far from normal — temps midweek. We warm back up to the 80s by Christmas Eve.”

After below normal temps today, expect warmer temps over the weekend. A weaker front will move in on Monday, which is the first day of Winter. That will bring us cooler - but not too far from normal - temps midweek. We warm back up to the 80's by Christmas Eve. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GTFQstRmns — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 18, 2020

CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren was looking at a high of 72 degrees Friday around 2 p.m. and then the wind turns to the northeast, bringing Miami down to 65 overnight and a weekend with warmer afternoons.

Chilly breeze this morning but by tonight the wind turns to the northeast. Not as cool over the weekend with slightly warmer afternoons. @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/NqEEANIWz3 — Dave Warren (@DaveWarrenCBS4) December 18, 2020

A warm Yule

Saturday should see highs in the upper 70s, the National Weather Service in Miami forecasts. Sunday could hit the low 80s and rain chances are near nil until Sunday night when it’s 20% and 30% Monday as the weak front arrives. That slight change will keep temperatures in the range of low 60s to mid-70s and a 78 degree Christmas Eve.

“Overall, it will be a nice and dry weekend,” Gonzalez said.