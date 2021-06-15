Weather News
Lightning strikes a car on the highway and torrential downpours bring flood warnings
The work week started soggy in South Florida, with strong wind gusts approaching 75 mph in Broward and the driver of a rented Nissan Rogue having a shocking moment on Interstate 75 around mile marker 30.5 when a rogue lightning bolt zapped the car’s antenna and also gouged a seven-foot-long, four-inch-wide stripe in the pavement, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
It continued Tuesday with vicious early-afternoon downpours across much of Miami-Dade bringing flood warnings.
Wicked.
National Weather Service in Miami meteorologist Robert Garcia told the Miami Herald more severe weather could be on tap into the week as the “unsettled pattern is going to continue.”
On Tuesday, that prediction hadn’t changed.
Flood advisory issued
Sure enough, a flood advisory was issued around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by the National Weather Service, running through 4:45 p.m.
The alert came as up to two inches fell on areas including Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Coral Gables, South Miami, Miami Gardens, Kendall, Virginia Key, North Miami and North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Doral, Sweetwater, Surfside, Opa-locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores and Miramar.
A flash flood warning was also issued until 5:15 p.m. for a smaller area, which includes Aventura, Miami Gardens Miami Lakes, Doral, Miami Springs, Hialeah and Miami Shores.
For flash floods, authorities say to move immediately to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms — a 70% afternoon chance after the morning’s respite — fell by mid-day and the warnings suggested some of these storms could contain strong winds topping 45 mph, along with the heavy downpours and small hail. Waterspouts, too.
One such deluge, with wind gusts around 45 mph, moved through Hialeah Tuesday afternoon, with a severe weather alert issued for the area through 2:30 p.m., reported WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.
That wet forecast with an improved weekend applies to most of Florida’s east coast, as well as Bradenton, according to NWS meteorologists. The Keys also will share the weather pattern, with isolated thunderstorms possible through Monday.
Bradenton adds a dangerous rip current alert for Pinellas and coastal Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties through 11 p.m. Tuesday.
When is it going to dry out?
Can you wait to Friday?
By Thursday night’s slight chance of showers, Friday eyes a mostly dry 20% storm chance. Saturday and Sunday will remain cloudy, but rain chances are 20%-30% and storms shouldn’t be as popping as on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.
NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg goes along with that forecast, adding that temperatures will heat up again once the rain tapers, hitting the low 90s Saturday through Monday.
“But we will have a subtle beach breeze to take the edge off ... a little,” Berg tweeted ... enticingly.
Miami Herald Reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.
