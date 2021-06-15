Lightning strikes a car on the highway and torrential downpours bring flood warnings

A woman prepares to cross the street at The Palms at Town & Country Mall in the Kendall neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 14, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The work week started soggy in South Florida, with strong wind gusts approaching 75 mph in Broward and the driver of a rented Nissan Rogue having a shocking moment on Interstate 75 around mile marker 30.5 when a rogue lightning bolt zapped the car’s antenna and also gouged a seven-foot-long, four-inch-wide stripe in the pavement, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It continued Tuesday with vicious early-afternoon downpours across much of Miami-Dade bringing flood warnings.

Wicked.

National Weather Service in Miami meteorologist Robert Garcia told the Miami Herald more severe weather could be on tap into the week as the “unsettled pattern is going to continue.”

On Tuesday, that prediction hadn’t changed.

Flood advisory issued

Sure enough, a flood advisory was issued around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday by the National Weather Service, running through 4:45 p.m.

The alert came as up to two inches fell on areas including Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Coral Gables, South Miami, Miami Gardens, Kendall, Virginia Key, North Miami and North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Doral, Sweetwater, Surfside, Opa-locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores and Miramar.

STREET FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for a portion of Miami-Dade county. Heavy rainfall is creating areas of street flooding. Avoid roads covered by water of unknown depth. pic.twitter.com/jsmBi949y5 — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 15, 2021

A flash flood warning was also issued until 5:15 p.m. for a smaller area, which includes Aventura, Miami Gardens Miami Lakes, Doral, Miami Springs, Hialeah and Miami Shores.

For flash floods, authorities say to move immediately to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Flash Flood Warning including Hialeah FL, Miami Gardens FL, North Miami FL until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mP50fnfXmU — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 15, 2021

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms — a 70% afternoon chance after the morning’s respite — fell by mid-day and the warnings suggested some of these storms could contain strong winds topping 45 mph, along with the heavy downpours and small hail. Waterspouts, too.

One such deluge, with wind gusts around 45 mph, moved through Hialeah Tuesday afternoon, with a severe weather alert issued for the area through 2:30 p.m., reported WSVN meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez.

Tracking a STRONG STORM near Hialeah moving NE at 10 mph. It could produce winds in excess of 45 mph in the shaded area in yellow through 2:30 pm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/P9SfCcJRjR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2021

That wet forecast with an improved weekend applies to most of Florida’s east coast, as well as Bradenton, according to NWS meteorologists. The Keys also will share the weather pattern, with isolated thunderstorms possible through Monday.

Bradenton adds a dangerous rip current alert for Pinellas and coastal Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

545 AM | Higher coverage of showers and lightning storms continues across east central Florida today with another early initiation and potential multiple rounds as well as localized flooding. Some storms strong to severe later today. Hot & Humid - stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/AbmmCQKM16 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 15, 2021

Jun 15: A wet & windy day yesterday, with reports of lightning damage, wind damage, & flooding. Another soggy day is expected today so please keep weather aware. With plenty of rain across the east coast areas yesterday, it won't take too much to get localized flooding today. pic.twitter.com/zK3ewiArXD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 15, 2021

When is it going to dry out?

Can you wait to Friday?

By Thursday night’s slight chance of showers, Friday eyes a mostly dry 20% storm chance. Saturday and Sunday will remain cloudy, but rain chances are 20%-30% and storms shouldn’t be as popping as on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg goes along with that forecast, adding that temperatures will heat up again once the rain tapers, hitting the low 90s Saturday through Monday.

“But we will have a subtle beach breeze to take the edge off ... a little,” Berg tweeted ... enticingly.

Afternoon storms will be with us for the next few days then we get a break. Temperatures will warm back to the 90s but we will have a subtle beach breeze to take the ede off...a little. @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/RslRDUtiKv — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) June 15, 2021

Miami Herald Reporter Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.