A possible tropical depression is looming. That’s why South Florida is under flood watch

National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. Saturday, July 24th map shows disturbance near Daytona Beach. National Hurricane Center

A low pressure system that was about 200 miles east of Daytona Beach Saturday morning is going to mess with South Florida’s weather through Monday, regardless of development, meteorologists say.

And that development stands a 60% chance over the weekend and into the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. report.

8am EDT 24 July -- NHC is monitoring a low pressure area 200 miles E of Daytona Beach, FL. This system has a medium (60%) chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next 48 h. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate later today.https://t.co/NERCKMhgQU pic.twitter.com/RdrVtxL11n — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 24, 2021

Tropical depression possible

“Environmental conditions are forecast to become a bit more favorable for development and a tropical depression could form over the next day or so while the low meanders offshore of the Florida Peninsula,” the hurricane center said in its alert.

Though disorganized, showers and thunderstorms increased Saturday morning and brought downpours to the Florida Keys. It was unclear whether the storms led to a power outage in the Keys that lasted over two hours.

Flood watch for South Florida

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a flood watch for portions of South Florida, including coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Collier counties through Monday evening.

The Florida Keys was not under a flood watch as of Saturday morning, but the weather service did note possible local flooding could not be ruled out due to saturated grounds and expected rains.

Periods of heavy rain could run 2 to 4 inches or higher, the service said, as did local meteorologists Erika Delgado from WSVN7 and Brandon Orr of WPLG Local 10.

An unsettled weather pattern is in the forecast for all of South Florida this weekend. Expect tropical rain & numerous thunderstorms to increase as we head into the afternoon. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/yGZVvEaRg5 — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) July 24, 2021

Don't be caught off guard with the flooding threat in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and the Florida Keys. A storm system off the coast has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. Flood Watches already up in South Florida. Here's what you need to know. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/XTco3WU3Az — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) July 24, 2021

According to the weather service, the system’s movement is the problem as it will allow for a south-southwestern steering flow to stick over South Florida through the weekend. The pattern is what’s going to bring that deep tropical moisture to the region from the Caribbean Sea.

“The grounds are still somewhat saturated from the heavy rainfall from the daily thunderstorms and any additional heavy rainfall could lead to flooding especially over the eastern areas of South Florida,” the service said.

Rain chances run from 80% Saturday afternoon to 30% Tuesday night — with 60%-70% the norm Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Meteorologists with the center forecast periods of rain sticking around into Friday at 60%-40%.

Will this at least bring a break from the heat?

Not really.

Temperatures will still hit the upper 80s.