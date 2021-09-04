Weather alert issued over possible tornado activity and flood advisory in South Florida

Flood advisory issued Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2021. National Weather Service in Miami

The National Weather Service in Miami warned that the Labor Day weekend would likely feature storms.

The meteorologists were correct in that forecast.

Flood advisories

On Saturday afternoon, the weather Service in Miami issued a flood advisory for northern Miami-Dade County until 4:45 p.m.. But with threatening skies rumbling across much of South Florida other areas could also see flooding from a line of strong thunderstorms that have already dropped between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

▪ Areas include: Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Golden Glades, Pinewood, Little Haiti, Westview, West Little River, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, Bal Harbour and Florida International University’s North Campus off Biscayne Boulevard.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-dade County in Southeastern Florida. https://t.co/r2YSVxlUmt #flwx pic.twitter.com/x8K0tOPw7R — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 4, 2021

At 3:30 p.m., another flood advisory was added to include southern Broward and parts of North Miami-Dade until 5:30 p.m.

▪ These locations include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Hallandale, Lauderhill, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, West Park, Ravenswood Estates, Estates of Fort Lauderdale, Oak Point, Chambers Estates and Chula Vista.

Severe weather warning

In addition, meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm that could produce funnel clouds that had been near Miami Shores and Surfside before 3 p.m. and moving east at 5 mph.

In its special weather statement, which also includes marine warnings, the weather service said the potential tornadoes or waterspouts could include Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, Aventura, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-locka, West Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Glade View, Westview, the Port of Miami, West Little River, Hollywood, Miramar and Hallandale.

Significant Weather Advisory: A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Portions Of East Central Palm Beach County Through 330 PM EDT. https://t.co/rxUbU81zd4 #flwx pic.twitter.com/9bdFddWE4Z — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 4, 2021

STREET FLOOD ADVISORY in effect for a portion of Miami-Dade county. Heavy rainfall is creating areas of street flooding. Avoid roads covered by water of unknown depth. pic.twitter.com/Qib0hhE6mu — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) September 4, 2021

At 4:15 p.m., a severe weather alert was issued for parts of Palm Beach County. That strong thunderstorm with the juice to produce a funnel cloud was following a line near Loxahatchee to six miles northwest of Parkland. The storm was moving to the northeast at 5 p.m. Winds could top 40 mph.

▪ Locations include Wellington, Loxahatchee, Mission Bay, Whisper Walk, the Hamptons at Boca Raton, South County Regional Park, Boca Raton Equestrian, Florida Gardens, Aberdeen and its golf course.

Significant Weather Advisory: Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Southeastern Palm Beach County Through 445 PM EDT. https://t.co/gKoZW6Ih2O #flwx pic.twitter.com/yFzq87o4G1 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 4, 2021

What about the rest of the holiday weekend?

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall and flooding possible through Labor Day on Monday. Rain chances hold at 50% through at least Thursday, especially in the afternoons.

Steamy, too, with highs in the low 90s when cloud cover brings a temporary respite from the heat.

Heading to the Keys?

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms flirted with the region Saturday afternoon. But forecasters see a rather nice Labor Day holiday weekend ahead as rain chances are only 20% Sunday and Monday. Chances bump up to 30% Tuesday through the work week.