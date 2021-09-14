Weather News
Want to beat the rain odds this week? You’ll need to move around your outdoor activities
South Florida could see more wet and windy weather on Thursday, with the week’s highest rain chance in the afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Miami, Thursday’s rain chances are 60%. Wednesday through the weekend and into Monday keeps that forecast at 60%, the service said.
According to the service’s hazardous weather outlook, these scattered to numerous thunderstorms and their frequent lightning could bring on waterspouts, winds gusts topping 40 mph and possible flooding.
The Florida Keys’ highest chance, however, was Tuesday afternoon’s 50% before settling into a 40% to 30% rain chance through Monday.
No hazardous warnings in the Tampa Bay area, but it’s wetter in Bradenton, with nearly two-thirds of the region getting a soaking Tuesday afternoon. The pattern should continue in the 60% range through Sunday, according to Tampa Bay meteorologists.
The change, according to NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg in Miami, is the timing.
Look for a return to afternoon, rather than morning, rains mid-week, he said on Twitter.
Highs are expected to reach the low-90s, upper-80s, in the Keys to Palm Beach County. Lows in the upper-70s. Apparently this suggests our grocery cooler’s stocking of pumpkin spice coffee creamers and limited-time edition yogurts aren’t the only indication fall is approaching.
Comments