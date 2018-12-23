The cold snap is over, and so are your nutty dreams of a white Christmas in South Florida

I’m dreaming of Santa wearing Speedos.... OK, not really. Really not really. But whatever farfetched dreams last week’s cold snap may have put in your fevered brain about a white South Florida Christmas have now been ruled null and void by the National Weather Service.
It says Christmas Eve should have a low temperature of 66 degrees in Miami and 64 even in the wintry northern climes of West Palm Beach, with the thermometer hitting 78 on Christmas Day. The good news is that the sky will be clear and the moon nearly full on Monday night, meaning Santa’s sleigh is unlikely to hit anything even if he gets into the eggnog again like he did when he was younger.
The temperature’s going to keep rising through the week, according to the National Weather Service, getting into the 80s by Thursday and staying there through the weekend.
By the way, if you really were dreaming of a white Christmas in South Florida, get over it, not just for this Christmas but the next 100 or so of them. The last time there was snow on the ground in Miami-Dade County on Christmas Day was, ummm, never, at least in the recorded history of weather.
Our closest call was in 1765, when a very light snow -- folks referred to it as “white frost” -- fell around St. Augustine on Dec. 19. That’s 300 miles and six days away from a white Christmas in Miami. Honestly, clear traffic on the Palmetto at rush hour has a better shot. But don’t count on that, either.
