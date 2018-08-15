Subtropical Depression Five has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean but is not a threat to land, forecasters reported Wedesnday morning.
Subtropical Depression Five has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean but is not a threat to land, forecasters reported Wedesnday morning. National Hurricane Center

Subtropical depression forms in Atlantic

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

August 15, 2018 07:05 AM

Subtropical Depression 5 has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

The system is expected to gain steam and strengthen into a subtropical storm later in the day Wednesday, but it is heading away from the U.S. coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph, with higher gusts.

According to the NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory, the subtropical depression is moving toward the north, near 5 mph.

This general motion, with a slight increase in speed, is expected later Wednesday.

A faster northeastward motion is forecast for Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said.

The system is not a threat to land, forecasters say.

