South Beach tourists departed their hotels on Ocean Drive as a tropical storm warning was issued for coastal Miami-Dade Couinty with a wind gust to 45 miles per hour and heavy rainfall for the Labor Day holiday.
South Beach tourists departed their hotels on Ocean Drive as a tropical storm warning was issued for coastal Miami-Dade Couinty with a wind gust to 45 miles per hour and heavy rainfall for the Labor Day holiday. CARL JUSTE CJUSTE@MIAMIHERALD.COM
South Beach tourists departed their hotels on Ocean Drive as a tropical storm warning was issued for coastal Miami-Dade Couinty with a wind gust to 45 miles per hour and heavy rainfall for the Labor Day holiday. CARL JUSTE CJUSTE@MIAMIHERALD.COM

Hurricane

Where is Tropical Storm Gordon now, and where is it going?

By Jane Wooldridge

jwooldridge@miamiherald.com

September 03, 2018 01:29 PM

Tropical Storm Gordon is continuing to douse South Florida before moving west into the Gulf Coast.

That’s according to predictions from the National Hurricane Center, which expects Gordon to move northwest across the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall on the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana - Missisippi border Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch in place for the area.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatning surge; a Storm Surge Warning has been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

The storm currently is move at 45 miles per hour.

Related stories from Keynoter Publishing Company

  Comments  