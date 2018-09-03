Where is Tropical Storm Gordon now, and where is it going?

Tropical Storm Gordon is continuing to douse South Florida before moving west into the Gulf Coast.

That’s according to predictions from the National Hurricane Center, which expects Gordon to move northwest across the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall on the Gulf Coast near the Louisiana - Missisippi border Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch in place for the area.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatning surge; a Storm Surge Warning has been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-Alabama border.

The storm currently is move at 45 miles per hour.



