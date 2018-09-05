Florence strengthens to a Category 3, and it’s the first major hurricane of 2018

In the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Florence’s winds have picked up to 125 mph, making the Category 3 storm the first major hurricane of 2018.
The National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. advisory puts the storm 1,160 miles east northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving northwest at 13 mph.
Hurricane force winds extend 15 miles from the eye with winds remaining at tropical storm force up to 90 miles from the eye.
Nobody is under a hurricane warning or watch yet.
“A turn toward the west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast on Thursday, followed by a turn back toward the northwest early next week,” the advisory says. “Some weakening is possible during the next few days, but Florence is expected to remain a strong hurricane through early next week.”
The next full advisory is scheduled for 5 p.m.
