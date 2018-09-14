As Florence makes landfall, 3 other tropical systems are churning in the Atlantic

As Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wrightsville Beach on the North Carolina coast, bringing sustained winds of 68 mph and a flooding storm surge, at least three other named storms are still churning in the Atlantic.
The enduring Tropical Storm Helene is picking up speed and accelerating northward at 23 mph with sustained winds of 65 mph. The system is expected to bring its gusty winds, which extend some 140 miles from its center, and heavy rains to the Azores, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The tropical storm-force winds from Helene should begin impacting the Azores around 8 a.m. Monday. Helene is expected to then weaken and poses no threat to the United States, as of the center’s 8 a.m. advisory.
Isaac, which had built to tropical storm status when its winds topped 39 mph on Saturday, has weakened to a depression over the eastern Caribbean sea with winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 15 mph, lashing the Lesser Antilles with rain squalls as of the 5 a.m. advisory.
Issac is expected to slowly drift through the eastern and central Caribbean waters through the weekend, not too far from Jamaica, but won’t be much of a threat. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast is for Isaac “to gradually weaken over the next few days, and could degenerate into a tropical wave at anytime.”
Then there’s Tropical Storm Joyce, a relative newcomer, that is moving southwestward about 1,090 miles west-southwest of the Azores, packing winds of 40 mph and moving at 8 mph.
Joyce, with winds extending about 35 miles from its center, is expected to tap the brakes a bit and turn eastward by Friday night, and then accelerate northeastward over the weekend. Joyce, too, is expected to weaken at the start of the work week.
