Here’s where Tropical Storm Kirk is Sunday and where it’s going

Tropical Storm Kirk picked up speed in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday, but only maintained its winds just at tropical storm force level.
As of the 11 a.m. National Weather Service advisory, Kirk’s sustained winds measured 40 mph and extended 70 miles north of the storm’s center. The westward movement speed had increased to 21 mph when it was 545 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.
“An even faster westward motion across the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected through Tuesday,” the public advisory says. “Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two. Weakening is likely during the middle to latter part of the week.”
The projected track has Kirk threatening the group of islands that includes Montserrat, Barbados, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Grenada around Friday. Northern Venezuela is also in the extended cone projection.
The next advisory on Kirk is expected at 5 p.m. Sunday.
