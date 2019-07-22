Tropical depression forms, could bring flooding rain to South Florida this week

A tropical wave crossing the Bahamas will bring rain to Florida A disturbance is moving along the Atlantic and it’s bringing rain, winds and thunderstorms to Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A disturbance is moving along the Atlantic and it’s bringing rain, winds and thunderstorms to Florida.

South Florida is likely to get drenched Tuesday, all thanks to a newly formed tropical depression near the Bahamas.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Monday at 5 p.m. that Tropical Depression Three, near Andros Island, had just formed. Conditions aren’t great for the storm to turn into anything more intense, said NHC forecaster Richard Pasch.

“We don’t anticipate this to be a very long-lived or very strong event,” he said.

Pasch predicts the storm will inch a little closer to Florida’s east coast before strong upper winds eat away at the storm’s strength and organization. He said it will likely be absorbed by a nearby low pressure area and dissipate in a couple of days as it moves north.

But even if the depression isn’t strong, it will likely bring drenching rain to South Florida beginning as soon as Monday afternoon, said National Weather Service of Miami meteorologist Heather Nepaul. Low-lying and urban areas could flood, including some streets.

Although the depression has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour, it isn’t likely to bring strong winds to South Florida, she said, just typical gusts of around 20 miles per hour.

“We’re not looking at any tropical storm winds or anything like that,” Nepaul said.

Forecasters don’t believe the system could strengthen beyond a tropical depression. The next step beyond a depression is a tropical storm, which would earn the name Chantal. The only named hurricane so far this season is Hurricane Barry, which piled rain and storm surge on New Orleans this month.