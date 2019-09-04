A puppy and a sea turtle were saved from the hurricane. Now they have a name: Dorian

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Florida may not have taken a direct hit by Hurricane Dorian, but there was plenty of water that put animals at risk.

Now, two of them saved from flooding and turbulent waves have a new name. Meet Dorian the puppy and Dorian the sea turtle.

While working the hurricane in Orange County, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle, which was unoccupied and partially flooded, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Josh Tolliver checked it out and found a black and white spotted puppy. She was wet and scared, but uninjured. Deputies named her Dorian.

She will be given to Orange County Animal Services on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Flagler Beach Fire Department made its first rescue — a sea turtle they also named Dorian.

The sea turtle was rescued from the beach after being caught in the turbulent surf by a passerby, the fire department said. Florida wildlife officers were informed and Dorian the turtle was picked up by the Flagler Beach Sea Turtle Patrol.

Dorian is expected to get some rest and will be released later this week to his ocean home when the waves subside.

If you are wondering how many humans in the U.S. have the name Dorian, there aren’t many.

There are fewer than 13,203 people with the first name Dorian and fewer than 122 people with the last name Dorian, according to HowManyOfMe.com, which catalogs citizens names using census data.