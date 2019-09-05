Aid finally flows into the Bahamas. Death toll expected to rise as damage surveys begin

The Miami Herald traveled to Abaco after Hurricane Dorian. This is what we saw Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas. This is what the Abaco islands look like after the Cat 5 storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas. This is what the Abaco islands look like after the Cat 5 storm.

The first large relief ship arrived in the northwest Bahamas on Thursday morning, with tugboats ferrying pallets of water bottles, boxes of cereal and 10,000 hot and cold meals from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to battered Freeport.

But with the grim toll still mounting from Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, it was clear a lot more help will be needed for the once lush Grand Bahama and the neighboring Abaco Islands. Stretches of Great Abaco near Marsh Harbour looked like wastelands strewn with soaked and shredded debris.

In a poor area known as The Mudd, home to many undocumented Haitian immigrants, cars were tossed sideways, turned upside down and crumpled in the rubble and ruin of the brightly painted wooden bungalows. Uncollected bodies were visible in the wreckage.

The death toll in the Bahamas remained at 20, but was expected to rise as damage surveys begin. Dorian is now blamed for at least 23 deaths overall, including two in Florida and one in Puerto Rico. One internet list of people missing in the Bahamas included more than 5,000 names — most of them, hopefully, simply unable to communicate with loved ones.

Dozens of people have been rescued from floodwaters in the area, and at least 20 critical patients were evacuated from the clinic in Marsh Harbour where hundreds sheltered during the storm.

Several Caribbean leaders had arrived in Nassau, the Bahamas capital, and planned to help the nation of widespread islands assess the damage. A flyover of the Abacos and Grand Bahama was expected later Thursday.

With Dorian’s powerful winds hundreds of miles north, the weather was finally clear enough for aid to begin streaming in from planes, boats and even cruise ships.

By 11 a.m. 20 people lined up outside the Freeport Port Services office awaiting food and water from Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas ship. Rough seas delayed smaller boats trying to bring the supplies ashore.

Chino Cornish, 39, moved to Freeport from the Abacos six months ago for work. He spent 24 hours crouched in his ceiling rafters to escape the 8-10 feet of water that submerged his home in the Lady Lake subdivision.

“I prayed the roof didn’t go, it was the only thing holding me there,” he said.

When the wind died down Monday, Cornish crawled out from the ceiling and walked through chest-high water to escape. He got into contact with his dad in the Abacos and realized the two had suffered similar fates.

“Dad lost his home in Abacos Sunday, and then I lost mine Monday,” he said. “I haven’t been back. I don’t know if I’m ready to see that.”

Though exactly how many people were killed by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is still unknown, a website created to help find the missing indicates that the numbers could be in the thousands.

Type almost any name into DorianPeopleSearch.com — Rolle, Lightbourne or Avery, for example — and dozens of names pop up on the site. Type in a letter, A for example, and even more names beginning with the letter pop up.

The list, created by a woman named Vanessa Pritchard, has about 5,500 people listed as missing or unaccounted for.

“When you see that somebody has been found and the family knows where they are you feel a moment of elation,” founder Pritchard told the website Daily Beast. “But you also know there are so many thousands of others who have not been accounted for.”

As of Thursday morning, Dorian’s official death toll in the Bahamas stood at 20. Dorian’s total toll includes one in Puerto Rico and at least two in Florida — central Florida men who fell while trimming trees, according to News 6 Orlando.

In other developments, Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott asked President Donald Trump to waive visa requirements for Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian. At a Thursday morning press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he hasn’t seen the request and would not comment on whether he supports the request to allow people who do not have a home to temporarily live in Florida through a temporary visa waiver.

“I’m not sure what the visa situation would be and obviously that is something the Trump administration is going to have to make a determination on,’‘ he said at a briefing at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “I think we’re in a situation where we have a chance in Florida to be helpful and I think we want to do that.”

He added that unlike after Hurricane Maria, where Puerto Ricans stranded by the storm could come to the U.S. as citizens, the residents of the Bahamas are foreign nationals.

Destruction from Hurricane Dorian in an area called “The Mud” at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Thursday, September 5, 2019 AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

“When you’re foreign nationals, that has to be done consistent with whatever the federal policy is and we’ll see how that shakes out, he said, adding: “Those are not my decisions to make. Those are the decisions for the federal government.”

State Rep. Shevin Jones, a Bahamian American with family in the Bahamas, said he also spoke with Rubio early Thursday.

Rubio told Jones he had spoken with the president and told him that Bahamians are not looking for temporary protective status, which would allow those affected by the disaster to live and work in the U.S. for a limited time, nor are they looking to come to the U.S. permanently. Instead, Rubio told Jones, he told the president “they just need a place to stay while they get back on their feet.”