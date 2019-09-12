Bahamas issues tropical storm warnings as potential depression brews in the Atlantic

Odds of tropical depression formation strengthen to 70% by weekend as wave moves over Bahamas, toward Florida A tropical wave over the southeastern and central Bahamas is highly likely to form into a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Humberto in the next 48 hours as its projected cut across Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A tropical wave over the southeastern and central Bahamas is highly likely to form into a tropical depression or possibly Tropical Storm Humberto in the next 48 hours as its projected cut across Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Just weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the northern Bahamas, the same parts of the island nation are under tropical storm warnings as a potential tropical depression brews in the Atlantic.

As of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, potential tropical cyclone No. 9 was about 235 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island, the hardest hit spot in the Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds about 30 mph.

It has a good chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm — a 70 percent chance through Saturday and 80 percent in the next five days.

Forecasters said the possible storm is predicted to move south of the Northwestern Bahamas on Friday and along or across the east coast of Central Florida, near Port Saint Lucie, on Saturday. The Bahamian government issued tropical storm warnings for the Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island and New Providence.

It won’t be another Dorian. There are no predictions for storm surge. Both the Bahamas and Florida could see up to four inches of rain. But in the northernmost parts of the Bahamas, where recovery is just beginning, any rain or gusty winds could be traumatic for residents.

Iram Lewis, who represents Central Grand Bahama in Parliament, said there are absolutely concerns over the weather.

“We had a lot of water damage during Dorian. A lot of roofs were damaged and we don’t have sufficient tarpaulins or roofing materials. That is a major concern,” he said.

In Abaco on Wednesday, Bahamian Police officers were moving boxes of aid from under flimsy tarps to inside a tent on the airport runway. Lewis said while tarps have been distributed more are needed.

“People are still reeling from the shock. They are traumatized,” he said.

The National Weather Service said Thursday that Florida could see a couple inches of rain and some breezy winds from the potential system.

After a Dania Beach press conference announcing a Bahama relief program funded by Bass Pro Shops, Gov. Ron. DeSantis told reporters that even though Florida got lucky with Hurricane Dorian’s eventual path northeast, “people should be mindful” of other tropical storms brewing.

“As we saw last year with Hurricane Michael, these things are sometimes quick-developing. Because Dorian was such a slow-moving storm, people waited,” he said. “Just understand that this stuff can happen quickly so just keep looking out for what’s going on.”

The governor added that residents should prepare now, and restock quick-to-go items like water and gasoline. Hurricane season is far from over, he warned.

“People should understand that we are just now at the peak of hurricane season, so it’s not like we’re on the other end of this,” he said. “ If you weren’t prepared for Dorian, just be prepared now. We’re going to have the rest of September and October where this can be an issue.”