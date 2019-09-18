Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic. It could be a hurricane this week

Forecasters keep an eye on Humberto in the Atlantic Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jerry formed Tuesday night, and forecasters said the storm could strengthen to a hurricane as soon as Friday.

It’s still more than a thousand miles east of any land — in this case, the Leeward Islands — but the latest track by the National Hurricane Center shows Jerry is on a path west-northwest toward the eastern seaboard of the U.S.

As of the 11 p.m. update, the latest five-day cone from the National Hurricane Center had begun to curve northward, a nod to the spread of models that suggest the storm could stay away from land through next week.

The latest track keeps Jerry north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola even as it strengthens to a Category One hurricane on Friday, but it’s too soon to tell what impacts the storm might have on any of those islands, or even the U.S.

Tropical depression ten is headed west-northwest at around 10 mph, a slight slowdown from Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

On Tuesday morning, it appeared the developing system would be named Imelda when it reached tropical storm status, but then a system right off the coast of Texas jumped to a tropical storm, leapfrogging depression ten.

Imelda is predicted to drench parts of Texas, some of which are under a tropical storm warning, with up to a foot of rain.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is still kicking around near Bermuda, but the Category 2 hurricane is expected to stay out at sea before weakening to a tropical storm on Saturday. Bermuda is under a hurricane warning and could see up to three feet of storm surge when the storm hits on Wednesday evening.

Tuesday afternoon, the NHC also identified a new disturbance right behind tropical depression ten. It probably won’t develop anytime soon. Forecasters gave it just a 20 percent chance of strengthening in the next five days.

There are three other tropical storms in the Pacific basin as well, prompting Eric Blake, an NHC forecaster, to tweet “Anyone want a tropical storm? They are forming like roaches out there!”

He said the activity is believed to tie a modern NHC record.

