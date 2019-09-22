Tropical Storm Karen has Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on tropical storm watch

What should I do before a hurricane? And after? Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane season is here. Do you know what to do before and after the storm hits?

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands after Tropical Storm Karen formed early Sunday morning just east of the Windward Islands.

A tropical storm warning already has been in effect for Grenada and its dependencies; St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and Trinidad and Tobago. A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the area. A watch means those conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

As of the 11 a.m. public advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Karen has picked up speed in movement, moving West Northwest at 13 mph, while holding steady on maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. The storm is about 65 miles south southwest of St. Vincent and 30 miles north of Grenada.

The NHC’s forecast track says Karen will move across the Windward Islands this afternoon and tonight, and emerge over the southeastern Caribbean Sea Monday morning. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

A strong tropical wave that just moved off the coast of Africa has a 90 percent chance of formation into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said at 8 a.m.

“Satellite images also show that the thunderstorm activity associated with that is quickly becoming better organized,” the NHC said. “Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves generally westward over the eastern tropical Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

If it forms, that storm would be named Lorenzo. Those in the Cabo Verde Islands should keep an eye on this, as it’s projected to bring heavy rains and strong winds.

Tropical Storm Jerry is continuing its north northwest turn.