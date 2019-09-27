Karen fades away in the Atlantic mid-loop, poses no threat to Florida

Karen fizzled out in the Atlantic Friday afternoon before it even had a chance to finish its loop, forecasters said.

The system still maintained winds near 35 mph, according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, but it lost organization.

“Therefore, the system is no longer a tropical cyclone, and this will be the final advisory,” forecasters wrote.

Karen, which crossed over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands earlier this week as a Tropical Storm, weakened in the midst of a predicted clockwise loop that would have pointed the storm toward Florida and the Bahamas early next week. Instead, the storm collapsed into a surface trough Friday afternoon.

In the next 48 hours, the remains of Karen are predicted to begin moving west.